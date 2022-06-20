Pretty Benita made a second appearance on date rush and marvelled many with her affable looks and character

The young lady came on the show to find love after an unsuccessful first appearance, and this time around. She was in luck as she was spoiled for options

Social media fans were happy with Benita coming back on the show and had some interesting things to say about what transpired on the night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A pretty little lady shut down TV3's date night show with her adorable nature and demeanour. The young woman identified as Benita had previously featured on an episode of the show but had little luck that night.

But on Sunday night, Benita was spoiled for options as the guys fawned over her. A good number of the guys took centre stage to dance with Benita as she displayed her dancing skills.

Photo: Benita and Hayford Source: Tv3

Source: UGC

The gentlemen seemed impressed with the lady as they all kept their rush on for her after viewing the first profile video.

Benita asked a question which turned a lot of heads and had people laughing at the answer the guys gave. She asked if the gentlemen were ready to forgo sex when in a relationship?

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

She had initially stated she was a virgin and didn't seem too keen on a sexual relationship. The guy she eventually chose, Hayford, said he couldn't forgo sex, but she still chose him tho it was contrary to her ideals. Her choice stirred reactions on social media.

Social Media Reacts To Benita's Appearance On Date Rush

Musah Kazim Imran said:

Congratulations to the guys for not making Benita unhappy, they have done a great job.

MINGLE reacted to the disparity in size between Benita and her date:

Benita will cry on the third round. Mark my words

SpinTex StoneGad also wrote:

Buh it will nice if this guy really take Benita serious ooh ❤️

Beautiful Bride made to Clean off her Makeup as Church does not Allow it

In another report, a stunning young lady was asked to wipe off her makeup before entering a Pentecostal church for her wedding ceremony after carefully adorning herself in it.

The story, along with the pictures that were initially shared on the Instagram handle of the makeup artist, peenfaces, has since gone viral.

According to the makeup artist, the lady had to clean her makeup for church service, which made her (the artist) frustrated and angry because she had to start the makeup from scratch for the reception.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh