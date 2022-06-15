A little girl has surprised many with her eloquence as she sent a message to the first gentleman of the nation

The girl, who seemed unhappy with the dire state of the roads in her town, called upon the president to fix the roads

The video of the girl went viral on Facebook and generated mixed reactions from netizens. Some peeps expressed surprise at the little girl's intelligence while others weren't too happy with her message

In a Facebook post, a little girl has gone viral for a message she sent to the present. The passionate little lady sent a well-thought-out request to the president to fix the roads in her community.

She said in an innocent voice laced with a beautiful Fante accent that she and her family face challenges when going to church because of the nature of the roads, especially when it rains.

She pleaded with the president to resolve issues pertaining to the nature of the road to her community.

The message from the petite lady went viral and stirred massive reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing surprise at her eloquence. Others also complained about the government.

YEN.com.gh Compiled Some Interesting Responses To The Girl's Message

Yinks said:

It's her serious look for me I can tell she means it. I always blame the regional ministers,District chief executives,Assembly men for such because they are to fight to get budget for such development around Ghana.

Iceberg Bonnie Brown wasn't too pleased with the little girl's antics:

The president and his men are really shambolic But a parent allowing this is equally stupidity What manners are u teaching the little girl She might grow to face the repercussions of this video

Rexford Osei also said:

U see Ghanaians u don’t want truth at all that is yy we are suffering john 8 v 32 the girl is speaking the truth.may God bless her

