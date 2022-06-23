Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has erupted emotions with a photo of himself, his late wife, and their four children

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has evoked emotions with a photo of himself, his late wife, and their four children.

The wife of the Ghanaian media personality most recently passed after battling ill health.

Kwarteng confirmed the demise of his late wife in a post on the Facebook page of CCF, saying:

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, his wife, and their four children. Source: Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

Source: Facebook

Deeply broken husband

''So my dearest wife Meena why? Why do you have to do this to me and our four lovely boys after all I did to save you ... I doubt if I will live long!

''May the Almighty Allah strengthen me to bear this heavy loss. I am broken. See you very soon, my dearest wife,'' portions of his message read.

The media personality on Thursday, June 23, updated his Facebook page with a photo of himself, his late wife, and four sons.

Netizens have since reacted to the emotional image. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

C-zar Gh said:

''Awww, bro. Accept my deepest condolences wae. Onua hye din.''

Benjamin Thompson commented:

''Inna lillaahi wa inna ilaihi raaji'oon May Allah's will be done. He gives life and unto Him is our return. Stay blessed and stay well with the family, bro!''

Adwoa Agyemang Arthur commented:

''I have been waking up at night to read your post about her passing and still can't accept that it's true. Why do bad things happen to good people? Still searching for answers. Please, accept my deepest condolences.''

Lydia Apeani said:

''Awwww, hmmmmm, the children are very young. May God always strengthen you, dearest brother.''

Piesie Janet Boateng commented:

''Still can't believe my deepest condolences! What God can't do doesn't exist. The lord is your strength.''

Manu Bashir said:

''This life, all I can say is may Allah grant her soul a lofty place in Jannah and console you and your boys. It's really hard.''

Janet Boateng commented:

''Please, accept my condolences, my dear brother. Awww, my dear sister. May the Almighty Allah keep you safe. Rest well.''

Source: YEN.com.gh