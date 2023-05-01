A video of a Ghanaian Catholic priest using Spyro's "Who is your guy" tune to preach in a church has raised eyebrows

Apparently, the priest was preaching about companionship and decided to chip in the popular Nigerian tune

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on his action, with many praising him

A Ghanaian Catholic priest has become an internet sensation after a video of him singing an afrobeat tune while preaching in the church went viral.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the Reverend Father, whose identity was not immediately known, singing Spyro's hit track "Who is your Guy" to his congregants.

As if he was auditioning for a music reality show, the middle-aged priest showed he was young at heart as he sang the Afrobeat song word and word.

Ghanaian Catholic sings "Spyro's 'Who is your guy' in church Photo credit:@attakakra39/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The church members were also left out of it, as they backed him up to sing the hit track in one accord.

Apparently, he was preaching at a wedding ceremony on companionship and decided to use the song to paint a mental picture of what he was talking about.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video:

Netizens react to the video of the Catholic Priest singing

The 30-second video has sparked a lot of reactions, with many praising the priest.

Devil’s advisor reacted:

This catholic priest and guy guy

queenalimisimi replied:

Wow! Proud catholic and forever will remain GOD bless u father

user6492581950564 added:

You are blessing my marriage for sure

