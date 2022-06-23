Comic actor NGO GH aka Your Quiz Master tied the knot with his lover over the weekend in a simple ceremony

The Ghanaian entertainer and his bride sported glorious traditional ensembles for their customary nuptials

Members of the cyber community who commented on their clip, particularly ladies, hilariously noted that their husband and crush had been taken

Ghanaian comic actor Nana Gyesie Owusu, better known in entertainment circles as NGO GH aka Your Quiz Master, is off the singles market.

The entertainer tied the knot with his fiancée over the weekend in a simple ceremony, with family and loved ones gracing the occasion.

Blogger Nkonkonsa confirmed the nuptials by sharing a beautiful video from the couple's big day on Instagram, as the pair finally got to seal their love.

NGO GH and his bride stunned in glorious traditional ensembles for the nuptials.

The adorable video from the traditional wedding has gained reactions from members of the cyber community, with many ladies saying their crush got hitched.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaian ladies react

La.urel5290 said:

''Someone has taken my husband.''

Georginarobertson16 replied:

''@la.urel5290 we are five la. My heart.''

Efya_bob commented:

''Aww, somebody has taken my crush away Congratulations.''

Awuraakosuaberyl said:

''The wife or mum? Bit confused. This guy is always playing, so it’s a prank.''

Nanaakuacuty commented:

''Hehehe, men too don’t settle for less, cos eiiiii .''

