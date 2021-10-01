A class four Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, is welcoming each student into his class each day in a special way

A class four Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, has come up with a warm way of welcoming each student into his class each day.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, added the tension-easing practice of 'classroom greeter' to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

An adorable video that has racked in seven million views so far shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way before entering his class.

Video of Ghanaian Teacher's Warm Way of Welcoming His Pupils to Class Goes Viral.

Classroom greeter

Mensah is seen hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, fist and leg bumping with his pupils before entering his class for lessons.

Mensah, who started teaching at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in 2016, told YEN.com.gh that ''teaching is my passion''.

''I have a passion for teaching even though I'm not a professional teacher. When my contract came to an end, the teachers in the school had a meeting with me and declared that they want me to stay and they will give me a token every month.''

The video captured one morning shows the children in great excitement when their turn comes up to greet him.

''I play with them during break time [I] posted a video with my kids playing ''ampe'' during the break time,'' he added.

Early in September, Fredrick Mensah provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms on behalf of a donor.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that a Good Samaritan named Tenisha Rosand reached out to him after posting about his love for his work as a teacher.

Mensah accompanied the post with photos of his class one pupils.

Help from a Good Samaritan

According to the Ghanaian teacher, Tenisha Rosand donated cash after she ''realised a couple of the kids were not in school uniforms.''

