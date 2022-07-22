An African mother who is raising her child abroad, was spoken to by the girl in a manner she did not like

In a video that has gone viral, the girl told her mom to speak English words correctly

This was after the young girl was asked to bring a bird outside, but thought her mother was referring to a bed

A rather rib-cracking video is heaping massive reactions on social media as it shows how a mother was furious with her daughter who told her to speak English properly.

In footage that has been re-shared on many platforms, the woman known by the TikTok handle @ediffied asked her child to take out a bird that happened to be in a cage.

However, her pronunciation made it seem like she was asking the girl to bring a 'bed' out. "You want me to go upstairs and bring out a bed?" the young girl retorted.

Beautiful photos of the African mother and her abroad-raised daughter Photo credit: @ediffied/TikTok

Source: UGC

Realizing her message was not being communicated properly, the woman decided to take out the bird by herself, an action her daughter replied to saying:

"Mum, it's bird not bed, speak English properly," which got the woman a little agitated in the video.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some comments shared under the video that has since gone viral.

Hope Blessing indicated:

African Parents will never accept corrections especially moms... some knocks I received while growing up gave me tiny horns ... after knocking you she’ll still ask “so you’re calling me a lier ehh, abi”?... God help Africa parents.

Urenna Okebe Anya commented:

My husband's senior brother asked my son if his dad was in the t.o.i.l.e.t, my son said say t.o.i.l.i.t not toilet. He just stood for a moment then said atamgi meaning I no blame you

Abena Osei mentioned:

Hahahahah, can't stop laughing....they correct us everyday. The most annoying part is telling her to speak her English properly. Lol

Source: YEN.com.gh