A video is cracking the ribs of many social media users as it captures a hilarious moment a baby could not control himself after hearing the sound coming out of his father.

In the footage that was shared on the famous vlogging handle @Instablog9ja on their Twitter account, the baby's father was fast asleep and snored as loudly as a heavy-duty machine.

The child who did not understand what was going on burst into tears, which his mother quickly recorded and shared on social media for users to have a good laugh over.

The child's mother herself could not hold back her laughter as she was heard cracking up in the video.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted under the tweet containing the video.

@dihoney12 replying to @instablog9j said:

Daddy sef should drive this car small small, he dey rush enter gear

@HassanHusseinY1 commented:

Human are created with fear of sound and falling. All other fear we know now is base on our environment.

@in2roshithole replying to @instablog9ja indicated:

It is still a mystery to me where kids learn fear from.

