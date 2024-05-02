Berla Mundi was one of several speakers selected for this year's Global Citizen Now conference in New York

The two-day event, starting May 1, brought together scores of global change agents and world leaders to ignite impactful conversations

A snippet of Berla Mundi's inspiring words as she talked about leveraging her impact to develop her admirers has caught the attention of fans

Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi has shared her experiences running her BYou by Berla Mundi initiative at this year's Global Citizen Now, even in New York.

The TV personality, who is acknowledged as an official advocate of the Global Citizen, joined the conference's star-studded lineup of change agents to ignite impactful conversation about the organisation's main aim of ending poverty worldwide.

A video of Berla Mundi recounting her impactful work to empower young women in Ghana has popped up online.

Berla Mundi proudly talks about her impact in Ghana

According to Berla Mundi, she started her initiative due to the influx of requests from young women to show them what it takes to be her.

Berla said she observed that most of them were often smitten by her personality and the glamour of her career, which is a small part of the actual job.

"Over time, I realised that, Yes, I was on TV, and I was inspiring. But how was I inspiring these young women? Was it to become a second-rate version of me or to be a first-rate version of themselves?" Berla quizzed as she shared the backstory behind her initiative BYou By Berla Mundi.

The TV3 morning show host, through her initiative, runs various empowering mentorship and career guiding sessions to coach female students, professionals, & entrepreneurs on their journey.

A video of Berla Mundi proudly flexing her Ghanaian roots as she began her submission at the Global Citizen Now in her language Ga has earned her significant praise from fans.

Fans hail Berla Mundi's strides at Global Citizen Now

YEN.com.gh gathered a few fan comments as they hailed Berla Mundi after her submission at Global Citizen Now.

i.drey__ said:

When Jesus takes the wheel, he gives you a divine speed to flourish in all dimensions

broda_jo wrote:

Thank you, Berla. Excellent delivery This will not trend because she's not naked. Smh Ghana.

broda_jo remarked:

realprinc commented:

Ghana is proud of you Berla… the head mistress and her daughter, are you watching

Berla Mundi presents award at Global Citizens Now

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Berla Mundi on stage with Vladimir Duthiers, a morning show host and news anchor with CBS.

The duo was tasked to present an award to a prize winner at the ongoing Global Citizen Now event, which brought together world leaders and transformational social.

