An unconventional footage is going viral on social media as it captures a nerve-wracking moment when a snake was spotted hiding quietly inside a plastic chair.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In the video that is heaping massive reactions online, the recorder who appeared to have already spotted the reptile slowly shot the entire view of the chair to display where exactly the snake was hiding.

It is not clear why and how the fearsome animal was able to make its way in there but it has informed many to be careful where they stick their hands and always check crevices for signs of such animals.

Photos from video of snake hiding in plastic chair Photo credit: @Postsubman

Source: Twitter

Although fear gripped many after watching the video, others got angry with the designer of the plastic chair, indicating that it was not done in wisdom.

Others explained that it is an outmoded version of the plastic chair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What social media users are saying

@Amedari_lechi replying to @Postsubman indicated:

Worst chair design I've ever seen...what are the holes for? I genuinely thought that was space between the arms and the back.

@ImanuelCardinal replying to @Postsubman commented:

This particular breed is harmless tho...

@thelifeofxNFT replying to @ImanuelCardinal and @Postsubman stated:

So e get some kind snake wey no dey bite. Una play too much for this app

Watch the video below

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh