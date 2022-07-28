Duncan William's son Daniel Duncan Williams has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted chilling at a party with women

The famous Ghanaian preacher's son, in a video, is seen having a good time with a cigarette stick in his mouth

The video got Ghanaians talking as many folks wondered what the son of a preacher was doing at such a place

Daniel Duncan Williams, son of famous Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Duncan Williams, has been spotted at a party having a good time.

The Narcos Black Party, which took place at East Legon, had many women in eye-popping see-through outfits grace the occasion.

Photo: Daniel Duncan Williams Source: Twitter, nkonkonsa.com on Instagram

Daniel looked like he was having a good time as he surveyed the auditorium with his eyes whiles having a cigarette in his mouth. He stood next to a gorgeous lady who held him by the waist.

Videos from the Narcos All Black Party showed it was not a place one would expect a preacher's son to be. The video of Daniel stirred reactions from folks as they dropped think pieces on the matter.

Daniel is known to have a history of ''questionable'' acts; hence, some folks were not too surprised to see him at such a party.

Social Media Reactions

divajuicy30 said:

This guy keeps disgracing his daddy

racheal_daterush6 also reacted to the video:

After all his father is the pastor not him. we will all be judge differently so he can live the life he wants

sedinam4789 dropped a think piece on the issue:

Though salvation is individual but our children can make us fail heaven why do I say so? Because our children are gift from God and any gift God gave us , we will make an account for it.

akwesi_bona10 also said:

Teach a child the way to go so that when they grow, they won't depart from it

In other news, Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has celebrated being hitched at her bridal shower with a big cake as she cut it in excitement.

The actress is set to get married on the 28th of July, and the wedding ceremony has been greatly anticipated by folks.

Tracey has been showered with congratulatory messages from fans as they expressed their excitement at the actress getting married.

