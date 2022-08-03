Iamtrinityguy, a rising comedian known for risky pranks is getting himself bashed for the latest one

The young man got a lady to take off her clothes in public after pretending to have seen a scorpion on her

One of the comments was a video in which a person got hit by a car after getting pranked

A young man named iamtrinityguy, who is becoming popular on Facebook especially with his prank videos has gotten some social media users unhappy with his latest one.

In the video that is heaping massive reactions, the gentleman who saw a lady walking calmly by the roadside pretended to have seen a scorpion walking on her.

The unsuspecting lady, out of fear, cried out for help and also ended up removing her wig as well as the shirt she was wearing, after which she fled for her life without realizing it was all a prank.

Photos from prank video Photo credit: iamtrinityguy

Source: Facebook

What social media users are saying

Sanni Khadijah posted a video warning the comedian with the caption:

Be mindful of your actions!

Olamide Akinwunmi Morakinyo commented:

What I can learn from the part of the lady that almost stripped herself is that we should not fall victims to those pastors and other Illusionist that claims to see something that is wrong in our lives by their spiritual telescope.

Ohiwere Friday also mentioned:

Ohiwere Friday also mentionedmake e no go meet wrong dude one day ohh...cos he go collect well before his crew go rescue am. Although he makes me laff.

Boy gives his mother the prank of her lifetime in rib-cracking video

On a lighter note, a gentleman whose name has not been identified has given the mother what is clearly a prank of her lifetime after acting like he was suspending in the air.

Although it is not clear when exactly the video was taken, it has undoubtedly added to the Mothers' Day sensation.

The prank was such a vivid one as it totally seemed without a doubt as though the boy was actually hanging in mid-air over the bed.

Source: YEN.com.gh