Ghanaian actress and film producer, Benedicta Gafah, has gotten many netizens stunned by her all-orange dress

The dress was elegantly sewn as it highlighted her sense of style and also accentuated her curves and her flawless skin

Many of her followers have been taken aback by her gorgeousness as they flood the comment section with praises

Ghanaian actress and film producer, Benedicta Gafah, is definitely one of the most beautiful known personalities in the country.

Benedicta Gafah. Photo Source: @mpress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Sharing pictures of her ever-gorgeous self, she was seen rocking an all-orange corset dress.

The top was made of an orange lace fabric that had black dotted prints in a stylish pattern. The corset section of the dress has hand-beaded orange beads to create a flower pattern.

The dress had a pair of off shoulder sleeves which were made of the same fabric as the skirt section of the dress. The silky orange fabric was layered to hug and accentuate her curves.

Sharing the post on her officially verified Instagram page, she posted some words to advise her fervent followers. She wrote,

Do whatever that makes you happy, the days aren’t coming back…✨

Sharing more photos of her elegant outfit on her page, this set of photos highlighted her flawless legs and her designer heels. She also flaunted her legs in this set of photos showing the thigh-high cut.

Captioning the post, she shared another piece of advice with her followers. She wrote,

Friendly reminder : stop worrying about people that aren’t worried about you …..

Many awestruck by Benedicta Gafah's beauty

ayaaba.felicia said:

Waaaa when they talk of beauty, you are the beauty ❤️❤️

wealthyways_ commented:

Queen Of Beauty.Too Saucy ❤️

i_am_queenda commented:

Beautifully wonderfully made ❤️

labees_trend_updates said:

Ah! Waahw3 nef3

rudge_official commented:

Beautiful onyinye

efya.cookies said:

U are always shining like a star❤️

kingralph24 commented:

Empressiously beautiful ❤

Source: YEN.com.gh