A Ghanaian couple who were both classmates at Ashesi, one of the most prestigious universities in Ghana, have gotten married in grand style.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Caleb Turpin-Quaye got married to Herbertha Morrison in a lot of glamour and class.

The duo studied Business Administration and were part of the year batch that graduated from the school four years ahead of their wedding that was held on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

