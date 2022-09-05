A Ghanaian sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo, stood up for his best friend who had a wedding on September 3, 2022

The young man had been injured days leading to the event, but decided he would withstand all the best to dance for his friend

Owuraku, the groom named Caleb Turpin-Quayes and his bride, were all students at Ashesi University

Owuraku Ampofo, a Ghanaian young man who is known as a Sports Journalist on Accra-based Joy FM, made a gesture that has warmed many hearts on social media.

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Owuraku who had been injured days earlier, found no reason to attend his best friend's wedding and therefore showed up in a wheelchair.

That was not all. In an emotional video that has surfaced on social media, the young man was part of his friend's bridal trail and decided to actually despise his pains and display some dance moves for his friend.

Photos of Owuraku Ampofo at his friend Caleb's wedding Photo credit: @owuraku_ampofo via Instagram

Sources of YEN.com.gh report that Owuraku and the groom identified as Caleb Turpin-Quayes had been great friends since their time in Ashesi University before graduating in 2018.

Caleb Turpin-Quayes got married to Herbertha Morrison who was in the same Business Administration class with him at the prestigious Ghanaian university.

Reactions from social media

Below were some of the touching comments shared by social media users in the comment section after Owuraku shared the rather emotional video on his Instagram handle.

she_rhon indicated:

you really made it look staged, was so confused in the beginning. Nice moves lol sorry about your injury too

ewuraabedu mentioned:

Awww! So sorry. Saw it and was like...warris happening? You did great . God bless you for showing up for your bro even in pain

Watch the video below

