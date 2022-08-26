A young woman has landed in Switzerland after travelling all the way from her country, Tanzania, to meet her man

She said she waited for seven months for her visa request to be granted, and finally, when it came, she could not wait to fly out

A heartwarming video showed the moment she united with her love, who she referred to as her soul mate

When it comes to love, there are no boundaries. A pretty lady has moved from her country to meet with her Oyinbo sweetheart in Switzerland.

According to the young lady, she flew from Tanzania to Switzerland to stay with her man permanently.

She described the man as her soulmate. Photo credit: TikTok/@miryandkarlo.

Love is sweet

She said in a video she shared on TikTok that she waited for 7 months before getting her visa, and finally, it arrived.

The video showed her at the airport when she departed her country and also the moment she arrived in Switzerland. She was picked up at the airport by her man, whom she described as her soulmate.

She said in the video:

"God has finally answered our prayers. Finally, I met with y soulmate. Permanently staying in Swizterland with my love."

Social media users react

Her friends and followers on TikTok are showering her with admiration and plenty of congratulations. Others are asking where she got the Oyinbo man. See some of the comments below:

@Diana Georg said:

"But where do you get whites."

@ACHI said:

"Now remember personal investments will never go, education!

@Clein12 commented:

"Congratulations. What kind of visa did you apply dear."

@Alicia asha said:

"Congrats. Where did you get him? Get for me one too."

@Miss_Miranda70 commented:

"Wow! Congratulations sis and enjoy yourselves."

@Ebuka Promise Leo said:

"I tap from this grace."

