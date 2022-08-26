A Nigerian in the United States army decided to surprise his fiancee at her birthday shoot, and it has stirred mixed reactions online

In a video, the man flew into the country dressed in uniform and showed up at the venue for her photoshoot

Many social media users, however, opined that his woman didn't seem happy, while others defended her reaction

A video capturing the moment a US soldier surprised his Nigerian heartthrob has elicited reactions among netizens.

The man had flown into Nigeria unannounced and turned up where his fiancee’s birthday photoshoot went down.

Many remarked that the lady didn't seem excited. Photo Credit: TikTok/@j_design_photography

He walked up slowly till he was right behind her.

In the TikTok clip, the lady tried to comport herself as soon as she turned around and saw her man.

She seemed surprised to see him. They tried to have a hug, but the lady appeared not to be up for it.

Some Netizens interpreted her reaction as her not being happy to see him; others thought otherwise.

Watch the video below:

Many remarked that the lady didn't seem happy

tosbidamenny said:

"That babe was in real shock no pretence, she wanted to kiss but mehn d shock got the best of her."

Miss Kalongé said:

"Looks like people don’t know what shock is!!! Sis was in shock and needed time to process it!."

user3301085441895 said:

"Maybe she no dey happy bcos d broda done spoiled her birthday hangout with her second boyfriend."

Meniel Meyrawo said:

"Those saying she don’t look happy or surprised. What did except her to do? Fly around screaming? "

user8081938881701 said:

"A lot of questions dey ooo,why she no happy and she even look terrified,oga sir check the surrounding properly."

