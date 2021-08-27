A Ghanaian husband has recently come out to narrate how his wife got him arrested

A Ghanaian man has recently expressed his displeasure about an incident involving his wife, daughter, a married man and the police.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of Adom TV, the man revealed that, his wife got him arrested after they argued about their daughter dating married men.

During an interview, the father recounted that he woke up from sleep one night around 11 pm and his daughter was nowhere to be found.

He asked his wife about their daughter's whereabouts and was told she was in the washroom.

Checking the washroom and realising the young lady was not there, he left the room in search of her, only to find her in a car with a man.

Angered by the situation, he instructed his daughter to go inside and confronted the man in the car.

He later found out the man is married.

Speaking to his wife who appeared to have known about the relationship, she told him their daughter was grown enough to be in any relationship.

This led to an argument and finally resulted in the wife reporting him to the police to be arrested.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady named Efua Benyiwa, also known as Cece Bentil, has indicated that she started dating married men when she was only 13 years old.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Efua said that it all started because she began learning how to make herself up and dress lavishly when she was only a small girl.

The lady who now runs her own shop called Cece Beauty Organic Cosmetics said although she started really early in life, she has dated not more than 10 men in total.

When asked why young ladies love to go out with men who have already settled down with their wives, Cece Bentil indicated that is it mainly because of the monetary returns it comes with.

