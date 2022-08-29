3 different victims of the alleged fraud involving famous relationship advisor Abena Magis have been identified

The trio have taken to their Facebook handles to narrate how Abena Magis allegedly duped them

According to Abena's brother, she was arrested and detained at the Takoradi Central Prisons

Famous relationship advisor and couples convener, Abena Magis, Manokekame, has been trending since the evening of August 29, 2022, after her brother made a video asking for help online.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Claudio Wonder Magis, her biological brother, said in a video posted by his good friend David Bondze-Mbir that his sister got into trouble with some clients who mistook her for the person in charge of their accounts.

According to Wonder, Abena needed an urgent GH₵11k to settle some of the debtors so that she can be released in order for the remaining part of the accusations to be handled later.

Three victims in particular who have said they lost their monies after engaging in deals with Abena Magis have been identified as, Araba, Gift Crank and Diana Asamaniwaa.

The trio have made several posts on their Facebook handles and the official pages of Abena Magis pestering her to pay them their monies.

Gift posted:

Abena Manokekame Me you and your man have succeeded in making me depressed , I'm unable to sleep. I have not closed my eyes till this time where did I go wrong, you said you don't know Diana Asamaniwaa and Araba Dapps but when they sent monies through your momo number you never said you don't know them, you received the money. You have made me swallow the bitter pill ever in my life, the pressure, frustration, the worse pain I'm going through.

Diana posted:

ABENA YOU CANNOT SOLVE PEOPLE ISSUE WHILE YOU HAVE NOT SOLVED YOUR HOUSE MATTER, YOU AND YOU PARTNER SHOULD GET US OUR GOODS OR MONEY.

Araba Dapps indicated:

Abena Manokekame your end has come. Pay our monies or remain in police custody. Oh now Franklin is her husband but she told us he is just a friend.

A post by famous Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah indicates that they made payments for items including blenders, digital flasks and her goods to be imported from China.

However, according to Abena herself, the monies got locked up with her boyfriend Obrempong as he was not diligent in getting the items for the clients.

Abena Manokekame's brother on Date Rush

As some readers may recall, the famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame's brother was on Date Rush to find love and ended up taking home a beautiful young woman named Precious.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the 35-year-old gentleman known as Claudio Wonder Magis landed himself the date on Episode 6 of the show that was aired Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Before landing his woman, Claudio who works as an Uber driver as well as a beautician revealed he was a divorcee with one child but the woman who is now his ex-wife is married to another person.

