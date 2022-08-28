Well-known Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has recently got many inspired after sharing a video of herself having fun as she exercises.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Gift had her busily dancing to Lasmid's 'Friday Night' song as she worked out on the treadmill. The person behind the camera was heard cheering the driven mother on.

She shared the post with the caption;

It is easier when you make it fun

Many who saw the post took to the comments section to applaud Gifty. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over to 9,000 likes and 103 comments.

Watch the full video linked below;

Gifty Anti wows Ghanaians in videos as she shares insight into how she keeps fit; fans react

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported veteran media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, wowed many on social media after she shared a video of her normal exercising and gym routine.

In a set of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Oheneyere Gifty Anti was at her normal gym session with her instructor who has become notorious for always 'drilling' the TV show host.

She was seen doing sit-ups while holding some miniature dumbells and punching forward when she stands to her feet.

The other video showed her standing and bending sideways while pivoting her weight on some iron weights in the gym.

