A romantic man has gotten Netizens in its feels after he popped the big question to his bae along with a new Porsche

Extravagant and luxurious proposals are always a site to see, especially if it's accompanied by an expensive gift

Peeps had a lot to say about the glitzy event, with many being either happy or jealous of the lucky lady

A deeply loving dude is very hard to come by, especially someone who would splash out selflessly. Well, not for this lucky lady whose bae popped the big question alongside a new Porsche as a gift.

A Loving gent proposed to his soon-to-be wife alongside a brand new Porsche, which stunned many South Africans. Images: HOBO group ZA/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Such grand displays of love and affection are quite the site to see, especially considering how rare such situations are. HOBO group ZA shared the post on Facebook and drew quite the happy and jealous crowd.

The jealousy is quite understandable because according to , the cheapest Porsche SUV will set you back by a jaw-dropping GH₵ 884,874.98, with the highest costing car clocking in at GH₵ 2,064,708.28 million.

The woman was so happy that she started to cry, which resulted in the pair sharing a big hug. The icing on the cake was the "Will you marry me?" question sprawled out on the floor in rose petals.

Netizens had a lot to say about the proposal, with some either being very jealous or happy for the lady. See the responses below:

Velisani I. Kondlo said:

"Would have been better if the Porsche came after the proposal ❤️"

Mpho Chiloane mentioned:

"Love is beautiful , mara jealousy will be the end of many shame, so many negative comments yooo."

Oupa Ledwaba commented:

"She supported this man for many years."

Mphazima Ka Langa shared:

"This was a beautiful proposal."

Victoria Matumo Moletsane posted:

"Lucky lady."

Leon Sifiso Shabalala said:

"How can she say no to a Porsche."

Marumo Andile Puleng Modiba mentioned:

"I also want to propose, still budgeting for Porsche."

Yandisa Ntsiko Nkukwana commented:

"Wow."

