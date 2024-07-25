An officer of the Ghana Armed Forces has been accused of fraud by his girlfriend

In a video sighted on TikTok, the young lady said her soldier boyfriend took her money and promised to help her travel abroad

However, after giving him the money, she discovered through her pastor that the soldier had scammed her

A young Ghanaian lady has accused her boyfriend, who is purportedly an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, of fraud after duping her of GH¢3,500.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young lady named Deborah said her soldier boyfriend promised to help her relocate to Germany but absconded after taking her money.

Deborah (left) shares her story with a journalist on Akoma FM Photo credit: Akoma 87.9 FM.Facebook

Source: Facebook

Deborah said that when the soldier man informed her about the travel opportunity, she told him she did not have a passport and birth certificate, and he offered to help her get them.

She said the officer of the Ghana Armed Forces called with an unknown number to inform her that he had relocated to Germany.

Before hanging up the call, Deborah said her soldier lover told her about an opportunity to join him aboard.

The young lady, who looked naive from how she narrated her ordeal, said her soldier boyfriend requested her to pay GH¢15,000 to process her visa but she told him she could not afford it.

"He asked me not to tell anyone, but I told my mum about it when I got home, and she called him to find out more about the opportunity. He asked my mum to send him GH¢10,000 and then pay the rest later, but she told him we did not have that kind of money," she narrated.

Later, upon persuasion by her mother, the young Ghanaian lady said her soldier boyfriend asked them to pay GH¢3,500 for him to top it up with GH¢2,500.

After the money was sent to him via a mobile money number he provided, Deborah said she later discovered through their pastor that the soldier man was actually in Ghana and not Germany.

"I asked him to give me back my money or I cursed him and he said he did not steal the money from my pocket and he did not take it in person, I gave it to him willingly, but I also threatened to expose him publicly if he refuses to return the money,” she added.

Netizens empathise with the young lady's ordeal

In a video sighted on @akoma879fm's TikTok page by YEN.com.gh, netizens were empathetic to the young lady's sad ordeal.

@josphineekuamor@gmail.com said:

"Ooh my God, how, Rawling's may u rest well, how can a military man behave like this."

@Alexia also said:

"The way she talks shows that she is calm or am lying."

@qouphierichard wrote:

"So sad"

Travel agent who left a lady stranded in Dubai caught

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a video of a Ghanaian lady who was left stranded by her agent when she arrived in Dubai has gone viral.

In the shot video, the lady had seen the agent who promised her a job on arrival but failed and was demanding her money.

The young Ghanaian woman who spoke Ga said she was not letting go of the man that day till he refunded her money.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh