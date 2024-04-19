A Ghanaian mum of quadruplets has expressed relief after receiving a financial boost from Twins Diaries

In a heartwarming video immortalising the heartfelt moment she received GH¢5,000 and food items, she expressed gratitude to the benefactors

The warmth and solidarity from this generous gesture have melted the hearts of several online users

A Ghanaian mum of quadruplets has received GH¢5,000 from Twins Diaries and donors to start a new business after her plight and teary appeal for financial support became public.

A video captured the moment she received the cash donation from twin brothers Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah.

Ghanaian mum of quadruplets receives GH¢5,000 support. Photo credit: twinsdiaries_official.

According to the benefactors, the woman who lost one of the babies was relocated to a new gifted room to provide comfort to her and the remaining three kids.

The heartwarming scenes captured in the clip showed Patrick and Fredrick and the woman celebrating her new beginning.

''I thank you all. I am the woman who creid and apppealed for your help. I'm grateful for this kindness. I have received the items and cash. God bless you all,'' she said in a video on Instagram.

Netizens praised her for expressing gratitude for the cash gift to commence a new business venture.

Watch the video below:

Kind gesture moves netizens

The warmth of the generous gesture brought delight to many online users. YEN.com.gh gathers some of the comments here.

Ghanaian twin brothers solicit help for struggling mum

