A mum who recently got blessed with two kids at once has stormed TikTok to share her amazing testimony

According to the woman, God helped her immensely throughout the pregnancy journey from conception to delivery

The cute photos of her twin babies have stirred emotional reactions from other TikTokers who were in the comment section congratulating her

Social media users are congratulating a young mum who just welcomed beautiful twins.

This came after the mum stormed TikTok with her inspiring testimony. The new mum is identified on TikTok as @diamondtwins.33.

The mum of twins could not hide her happiness after welcoming the babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@diamondtwins.33.

She posted photos of her amazing baby bump. In one of the photos, she was seen posing with her husband.

She also shared photos of the cute babies, which instantly melted the hearts of social media users.

According to the happy mum, God helped her in the pregnancy journey. Her testimony inspired a lot of people who have seen her video.

TikTokers congratulate new mum

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the new mum as other TikTokers immediately stormed her comment section in their numbers to shower her with love.

Some of them readily tapped from her blessing as they expressed their love for twins. See some of the comments below:

@user1222253162581 commented:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessings Amen."

@kay Variety said:

"Congratulations darling."

