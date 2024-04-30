King Promise has become the first Afrobeats artiste to sell out in Singapore

The artiste is currently on an Asian tour which features three stops: Singapore, Bali and Jakarta

A video of him enjoying a massage as he prepares to shut down the last leg of the tour has popped up online

YEN.com.gh spoke with entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, who shared his thoughts ahead of King Promise's final stop in Jakarta

On April 26, King Promise began his first Asian run in Singapore, selling out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Sentosa.

The Ghanaian musician is reportedly the first ever Afroobeats artiste to sell out in Singapore.

He followed up his strides in Singapore with the second stop of his tour in Bali on April 27. already started

King Promise ramps up preparations to conclude tour in Jakarta

King Promise's Asian tour was significantly inspired by his mammoth hit single Terminator, which saw great success in Indonesia and in the neighbouring Asian markets.

Last year, a viral video of Indonesian clubgoers singing and performing Dancegod Lloyd's infectious Terminator dance steps skyrocketed King Promise's appeal in the country.

Another video of an Indonesian football player dancing to King Promise's song was also shared by FIFA, creating a huge euphoria worldwide about the song.

Entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that:

King Promise was smart to select Jakarta as the last stop of his Asian tour. That's where the biggest appetite is, and I believe we're going to see the most active traction when he finally gets on the stage on May 3.

Massive preparations have begun ahead of the big day. A video of King Promise enjoying a well-deserved back rub has already started making waves online, increasing the anticipation for the Terminator hitmaker's strides in Jakarta.

The video caught the attention of online satirist Code Micky, who shared a humourous review of King Promise's stint in Indonesia.

King Promise bags new Hennessy deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had announced his new deal with the international alcoholic beverage brand Hennessy.

He shared lovely pictures on his Instagram page of him wearing a branded Hennessy basketball jersey and posing with a branded Hennessy basketball.

