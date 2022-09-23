Kamorudeen, a young lad whose viral video in which he cried while working at a construction site has shared his story

The Nigerian boy who is without a father said he is working as a bricklayer on the site in a bid to support his mum

The lad who only sees his mother once a year every December expressed his desire to someday return to school

The viral boy spotted crying while working on a site as a bricklayer has melted hearts with his story.

After his first video went viral, the poster identified as Lukman Samsudeen shared some touching details about the lad named Kamorudeen.

The young lad is fatherless. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ayam_olanrewaju

Source: UGC

In a new video posted on TikTok, Lukman said the boy actually resides with him and that the lad's father is late.

Lukman said Kamorudeen engages in menial work in a bid to support his mother who is a farmer.

According to Lukman, the boy sees his mum only once a year in December. He urged netizens to help the boy, adding that Kamorudeen is willing to go to school.

Watch the video below:

Abisoye said:

"I feel his pain back then when I was an apprentice Bricklayer to be precise. But now am a boss of my self with many apprentice... Alihamdulila."

berrymanny2 said:

"Lukman you are not a serious type .. should we be begging you because we want to help the boy."

Pes / fifa hub said:

"Omo i have been through this hardlife before but here we are today glory be to God e don finally become of part of my life story."

userHam@1991 said:

"I have been through this life before but trust me it’s not the end of life actually am glad I went through it as it has mentored me a strong man I am."

tolumebusaye said:

"Pls why is he crying? i hope he wasn't bullied or beaten cause one boy beside my house too thats how they always beat him."

Source: Legit.ng