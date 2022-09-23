"My Dad is Late": Crying Boy Working as Bricklayer Opens Up, Says He is Doing it to Support His Mum
- Kamorudeen, a young lad whose viral video in which he cried while working at a construction site has shared his story
- The Nigerian boy who is without a father said he is working as a bricklayer on the site in a bid to support his mum
- The lad who only sees his mother once a year every December expressed his desire to someday return to school
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The viral boy spotted crying while working on a site as a bricklayer has melted hearts with his story.
After his first video went viral, the poster identified as Lukman Samsudeen shared some touching details about the lad named Kamorudeen.
In a new video posted on TikTok, Lukman said the boy actually resides with him and that the lad's father is late.
Lukman said Kamorudeen engages in menial work in a bid to support his mother who is a farmer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
According to Lukman, the boy sees his mum only once a year in December. He urged netizens to help the boy, adding that Kamorudeen is willing to go to school.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Abisoye said:
"I feel his pain back then when I was an apprentice Bricklayer to be precise. But now am a boss of my self with many apprentice... Alihamdulila."
berrymanny2 said:
"Lukman you are not a serious type .. should we be begging you because we want to help the boy."
Pes / fifa hub said:
"Omo i have been through this hardlife before but here we are today glory be to God e don finally become of part of my life story."
"She takes your phone": Nigerian boy exposes what mum does after his dad bribed him with noodles and egg
userHam@1991 said:
"I have been through this life before but trust me it’s not the end of life actually am glad I went through it as it has mentored me a strong man I am."
tolumebusaye said:
"Pls why is he crying? i hope he wasn't bullied or beaten cause one boy beside my house too thats how they always beat him."
Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man to Become a Journalist
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that businessman and philanthropist, Nana Kwame Bediako, helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his life-long dream of becoming a journalist.
Popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.
Freedom Jacob Caesar introduced Brown to his mentor, Bola Ray, the CEO of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment at the EIB office in Accra.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng