A little Nigerian boy hilariously ratted on his mother after his father bribed him using noodles and an egg

The boy had appeared hesitant at first but spilled the beans in a careful manner to his dad's hearing

The man afterwards betrayed his boy by retrieving his bribe items much to the disappointment of the lad

Hilarious reactions have trailed a video of a boy exposing his mother's secrets after being bribed with food.

His father had handed him noodles and egg as promised with the assurance to cook it for the lad if he rats on his mum.

He listed his mum's secrets. Photo Credit: TikTok/@love_teazaa

In the video, the boy was first hesitant, then he began to expose the things his mum did in his dad's absence.

He said she uses his spray, wears his clothes to the market. The lad added that his mother also takes his dad's phone to call her friends whenever he is asleep.

Exclaiming in surprise, the man asked the boy why he had not been told this before now. The lad innocently replied that his mum gives him coco pops to keep sealed lips.

This made his father go back on his promise and retrieve the bribe items.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

amh happiness said:

"Na so my sister boyfriend tell me secret Na turkey my sister take bribe me."

ifyloveNancy said:

"Somebody cannot tell d truth ni oga give him back indomie ND egg ooo."

usergbemisola said:

"Bond FM I hv a daughter like him god bless u dear."

waniii.x said:

"Lmaooo please cook for him so he’ll keep telling the truth."

The ex girlfriend said:

"Screaming my kiddos name.. that pray part “he will be like aunty precious my mummy use ur spray.”

angie.ben0 said:

"He’s even listing the things in order."

Source: Legit.ng