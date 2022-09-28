A Ghanaian prisoner has recounted how he attempted to kill his mother but failed and went blind

Richard Ofosu Dame disclosed that while chanting to invoke his mother's soul, he suddenly lost his sight due to her prayers

The ''repented'' inmate recalled the chilling moment some sort of strange wind blew over his face and ended his sight in an interview with Crime Check TV GH

A Ghanaian prisoner named Richard Ofosu Dame has recounted how he attempted to kill his mother but failed and went blind due to her fervent prayers.

The ''repented'' inmate opened up about his past sinful deeds in an interview with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check TV GH.

Dame claimed that he was possessed by evil spirits that manipulated him to engage in evil deeds, which included killing people.

People react to a video of a Ghanaian prisoner who confessed to trying to kill his mom. Credit: Crime Check TV GH.

How he did it

The young man claimed he undertook his nefarious acts with a small stone under his bed, which he also worshipped.

''A man gifted it to me. When I want to kill, I get a small doll and pins around it with a red piece of cloth. After that, I put it in a calabash containing water.

When the water turns reddish, then it means that the person has been killed. I used the same method to kill three. I also summon people’s souls to kill them,'' he said.

Attempting to kill his mother

Dame revealed that he attempted to exterminate his mother because her prayers meant for him to repent impeded his spiritual atrocities but failed.

While chanting one evening to summon her soul, she was praying, causing things to work against him.

''When the incantations got intense, some sort of strange wind blew over my face and that ended my sight. I went blind for two years,'' he recalled.

Read some of the comments below and watch the interview here.

How netizens reacted to the clip on Facebook

Enoch Arthur said:

And yet still people will ignorantly and intentionally doubt the power and the authority the name Jesus Christ bears, Jesus Christ's name is the only name that saves, and no one can do anything about it.

Moroba Ruwaina posted:

Eeiii Ghana? Hmm, he is not even ashamed of himself koraa.

Degraft Annan commented:

Jesus is my Lord and my personal saviour.

The Power Of The Gospel Hour shared:

May God Bless You Mr Ibrahim and your team. The work that you are doing is something recommended and commended by God.

Source: YEN.com.gh