A man has raised massive suspicions after a video in which he pretends to faint emerged on social media

The incredible moment he held a door and tried to enter a building before leaving it to seemingly hit him left a woman who was trailing him intrigued

The footage in which he quickly got on his feet as the woman stood in disbelief got a netizen saying it was a set-up

A video of an incredible moment a man pretended to faint after closing a glass door against his head and sitting at the entrance of a building has stirred suspicions.

The short clip begins with the man standing and watching two other men entering the building. A woman trailed the pair who entered the building before the man attempted to enter.

While entering the building, he held the door and released it to hit his head. He then proceeds to sit on the floor, pretending to be unconscious.

Woman in disbelief

His incredible act left the woman who followed him in utter disbelief. As she stood in shock, the 'unconscious' man quickly bounced back to life as soon as the first person who entered the building walked back.

The video has raised suspicions after netizens saw it, with a few people saying it was a set-up.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media raises doubts

Kellie Thomas said:

No. That’s the setup. If ole girl had of gotten close to check on him before a man walked up or came out he would have robbed her or abducted her.

Kellie Thomas posted:

Notice how he looks around before he falls.

Buč Hôllinś commented:

Graduate of “Bumpology 101”.

Apache Ross shared:

As soon as the other guy walked up he got up I think they were trying to do something to that young lady.

