"Go And Get a Job": Woman Serves Husband Empty Plate, Video of His Reaction Goes Viral
- A woman has attracted huge attention on TikTok after she served her husband an empty plate in a viral video
- She placed the covered plate on his table and then asked him to go and look for a job, saying he keeps asking for food
- Many TikTok users have weighed in on the matter as they rushed to the comment section to bare their minds
TikTok users are reacting to a video in which a woman served her husband an empty plate.
In the video, the man was waiting for his food, only to get a covered plate that was empty.
According to his wife, the man keeps asking for food without working and contributing anything.
She asked the man to go and get a job so as to start contributing. The man was left in shock by his wife's action.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to video
Although the video looked like a funny joke, the man had a serious expression and it has attracted some comments below:
@user6042534519611 said:
"Add pepper please."
@tracyannandem commented:
"Lady give the man a fork and where is the ketchup and pepper."
@rose_pro6 said:
"Yes yes if a man don't work he don't eat."
@Candy commented:
"I do not have a problem with unemployed husband i have a problem with a husband who is comfortable with unemployment."
@19ray60 said:
"Should never have to ask a man to find a job."
@Vera Tull said:
"Good for you Lady, he has a phone but no job."
@Edafe Endurance commented:
"He was waiting for good food give him water."
@Amollo Sarah said:
"Thanks sister let him go look for a job period."
@anoalitephilippe commented:
"But he can’t feed you for the whole life without asking you to find a job."
@partykingable said:
"If he have a car, do Uber drive."
@Hakeem_pablo commented:
"Yes and when he finally becomes rich and decides to get a second wife don’t cry."
