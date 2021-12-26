A Ghanaian woman recently got many angry after deciding to gift pieces of meat from a calabash to children

After being caught, a lot of people gathered around her and insisted she chew the meat herself

Many who saw the video said she was just selflessly gving out the meat but a number of people seemed convinced she had ulterior motives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a Ghanaian woman who was caught sharing a questionable meat to children has surfaced online and has sparked massive conversations among Ghanaians.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Adepa Amma Vandam, the unidentified woman was seen being forced to chew the meat she was sharing.

Strange lady in the midst of an agry crowd Photo credit: Adepa Amma Vandam/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Many in the crowd were heard expressing how strange the woman's act was.

Some people were seen trying to allow her enter her car and leave but a number of them insisted she be sent to the police station.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the time of this publication, the video has close to 130,000 views with more than 390 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Meldred Joyce commented:

Let's not take things for granted. She has to be invited for questioning by Ghana police service

Akosua Angie reply:

In this era?nokwasem nkwadaa binom hwa papa, parents train your child not to eat outside from a stranger,else someone can poison your child without knowing even the person.

From James Baron:

Sometimes you can't do good in Ghana cos of the car so she is chewing human what smh even maybe koraa she was just there to help the people in Ghana when u pull flash car and you doing is blood money smh God that why the rich don't give the poor sometimes cos of their attitude

Robery Obaapa Amankwa wrote:

They should let her eat the whole meat herself.. money rituals everywhere in Ghana

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an old Ghanaian woman named Hajia Felina who was accused of being a witch after she confessed said she only accepted the tag because of fear.

The old lady's story was captured in a snippet of a video news report on Ghana's UTV that was sighted by YEN.com.gh.

This development comes on the back of a trending story regarding a 90-year-old woman in Ghana who was labelled a witch and left unconscious after being lynched by a mob. She passed away the next day.

Felina indicates that the authorities must do something about the witches tag that is hung on many simply because they are old.

Source: YEN.com.gh