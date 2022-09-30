The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has disclosed the cause of his late wife's death

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has opened up about how his late wife Meena passed.

The famous Ghanaian media personality disclosed that his late significant other died after battling cancer for her life.

In an interview, Kwarteng revealed that three weeks after his late wife took the COVID vaccine, she felt discomfort in her breast and proceeded to go for a check-up.

Photos of Ibrahim Kwarteng and his late wife Meena. Credit: Ibrahim Kwarteng.

Source: Facebook

Doctor's prognosis about the interred deceased

''Doctors diagnosed her with cancer; she was in disbelief. I was at the Crime Check Office when she called to tell me. I nearly collapsed,'' he recalled.

Kwarteng disclosed that after further tests, his late wife had to undergo eight sessions of chemotherapy and surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Leaving Ghana for advanced treatment

He recounted that his late wife had to undergo radiotherapy at the hospital but decided to travel outside the country for advanced treatment.

''She first left with her younger sister to the Republic of Turkey. She had to undergo 25 sessions but had to wait and undergo physiotherapy to reduce pain in a swollen arm.''

Media personality loses wife

After the physiotherapy, the media personality's late wife went through 15 sessions of radiotherapy out of the 25 and decided not to continue because the swell returned.

Kwarteng said when he finally arrived in Turkey, his wife's condition had worsened, and was put on life support more than once before she finally gave up the ghost.

Watch the full interview below:

