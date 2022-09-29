A young determined lady who sells fuel in gallons to motorbikers to make a living has opened up about her life

Millicent Aheto revealed that she worked with a Chinese restaurant but lost her job when the business closed down

The determined lady, who makes GH¢3 profit per gallon, believes there is more dignity in earning one's own money despite the challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady named Millicent Aheto has braved the odds of life by selling fuel at a mechanic shop to motorbikers to eke a living.

Photos of Millicent Aheto. Credit: SVTV Africa.

Source: UGC

Her previous job

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Aheto revealed that she worked at a Chinese restaurant but lost her job after the business closed down.

''I was paid GHS300 at the Chinese restaurant, but they eventually increased it to GHS700 until it collapsed.''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Making a living from selling fuel

Aheto disclosed that she started selling fuel to make a living because she didn't want to stay home idle. She buys a gallon of fuel for GH¢46.00 and makes GH¢3.00 after every sale, she said.

The young lady shared that the highest profit she's made is GH¢20, but she is hopeful about the future.

Aheto believes there is more dignity in making one's own money than sleeping around for cash.

Watch the video below:

UEW Student Combining Her University Education and Work as a Painter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Lois Bailey is a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter.

Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

The Legon Graduate Behind the Snack Brand Sparkxx Foods & Beverages

Also, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner, is the brain behind the popular snack brand, Sparkxx Foods & Beverages, a company that produces flavoured packaged chips.

Annoh's quest to leave a legacy and memorial in the sands of time stoked his passion to start his business from his mother's kitchen with a team of trusted friends

Though he had mouthwatering offers after graduating with a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, he turned down the offers to start small in 2017, he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh