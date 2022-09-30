The aspiring nurse who was killed and buried in an uncompleted room in Mankessim in the Central Region has been laid to rest

Georgina Asor Botchwey was allegedly killed by the Tufohen (chief) of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Clark, and a self-styled preacher, Michael Darko

The deceased was interred on Friday after a pre-burial service where her mother reportedly collapsed from shock

Georgina Asor Botchwey, the aspiring nurse who was killed and buried in an uncompleted room in Mankessim in the Central Region, has been laid to rest.

The family of the 25-year-old poured libations on Friday and rained curses on her remains for her spirit to revenge her gruesome killing.

Per reports, Botchwey's mother collapsed at the burial ground from shock. Other family members and loved ones shed uncontrollable tears as they bid their final goodbyes in a video online.

The deceased was allegedly killed by the Tufohen (chief) of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah alias Nana Clark and a self-styled preacher, Michael Darko, in Mankessim.

The deceased was found buried in one of the uncompleted rooms of the chief in Mankessim after the pastor confessed and led investigators to the house.

Botchwey's body was exhumed and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy. She was finally laid to rest on Friday, September 30.

According to the GNA, the suspects have confessed to killing three more people in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Police Command apprehended the pastor on Tuesday, September 20, and the chief barely 24 hours after the arrest of his alleged accomplice.

Watch the video of Botchwey's funeral:

