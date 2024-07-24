An abroad-based Ghanaian woman named Adjo Pokuaa has recounted how her ex-husband betrayed her trust by cheating with another woman

At the time she met her ex-husband, he introduced the woman as his friend and was not bothered but because she was young and naively in love

Adjo Pokuaa also recounted several sacrifices she had made for her husband and his family in a bid to be a good wife, only to be betrayed later on

A Ghanaian woman based in the UK, Adjo Pokuaa, has opened up about her harrowing marital experience with her former husband.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Okukuseku show, hosted by famed actress Emelia Brobbey, Adjo Pokuaa said she sacrificed so much for her former husband and his family as a supportive wife.

Adjo Pokuaa, the UK-based Ghanaian woman narrating her story of marital heartbreak. Photo credit:@mattersoftheheart6/TikTok

Despite all her sacrifices, she said the man betrayed their marriage by cheating on her with a woman he introduced as his friend.

Adjo Pokuaa said before meeting her husband, he already had a child with another woman, but she was unbothered because of her love for him.

She explained that after they got married, she sponsored his child to join them in the UK, even lying to the immigration officials of her country of residence that the boy was hers.

Aside from this, the UK-based woman said she also sponsored her sister-in-law to join them abroad from Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana.

"We built a six-bedroom house in Berekum. A lady he introduced to me when I met him abroad at the age of 19 as his friend turned out to be his girlfriend," she said.

Adjo Pokuaa said she was young and naive because the man was her first love.

"Before travelling abroad, I didn't have a boyfriend in Ghana, so I did not know much about men and dating. This so-called friend of my husband comes to our house to dine with us. I even braided her hair sometimes and dropped her off. I even took her as an aunty," she narrated.

Netizens sympathise with the UK-based woman

The UK-based woman's sad ordeal touched many netizens who saw the video, posted on TikTok by @mattersoftheheart6.

@Prince said:

"If what you are saying is true,then you have a kind heart God richly bless you."

Flightnkrumah116 also said:

"You won't lack anything in this world ma'am. You're blessed."

@sdonkorma commented:

"What a beautiful woman to go through such a painful experience."

@Bono Beyonce wrote:

"God will continue to bless."

