A video of a Nigerian lady crying out on social media for a man to marry her has caused a stir on X (formerly Twitter)

The lady, who said she was tired of being single, promised to give the man who would come forward money to pay her bride price and also sponsor the wedding

Her cry-for-help video drew reactions from netizens, with some saying she was paying back for all the men she mistreated and rejected in the past

A 39-year-old Nigerian lady, who appears frustrated over the lack of a man in her life, has taken matters to social media.

In a rather heartbreakingly rare occurrence, the lady took to TikTok to beg men to come marry her.

With tears and sadness written all over her face, the 39-year-old Nigerian lady said she was tired of being single, indicating her desperate need for a life partner.

She said she does not care what profession the man is in and whether rich or poor, he must just be interested in making her a wife.

The Nigerian lady, who appears desperate, said she does not mind sponsoring the marriage and also giving the man money to pay her bride price.

"I need a husband, I'm tired of singleness. I'm 39 years old, very soon I will enter menopause. Please, I need a husband in my life," she said.

"No matter what you are doing, I'm going to marry you. Are you a barrow pusher? Are you a beggar? Are you a conductor? Please, marry me. I'm going to sponsor the marriage, I'm going to give you money to pay for my bride price. Please come and marry me," she begged.

In the video posted on X by @instablog9ja, the lady said she struggles to sleep at night due to anxiety and fear of never getting a man to marry.

Reactions from Netizens

Netizens who came across the video of the lady crying out and begging for a man reacted, with some suggesting the lady may be paying for her past mistakes.

@donald_segun wrote:

"Leemao. The movie, "hire a man" is now playing out in real life. When she was between the ages of 19-28 how did she treat the men who came into her life? Was she pursuing a career or was setting ridiculous standards at 19-28 that made her forget to marry ?"

@Shile_matrix said:

"You dey find husband and you cover chest, ehn madam, Next time show us ur front and back let's see what you've gat no be black market we wan buy."

@badinflu3nc3_ also said"

"I wanted to help support her until I heard “very soon I’ll enter molopause.”

Single 40-year-old lady laments online, begs God for help

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a 40-year-old lady has boldly taken to social media to express sadness over her difficulty in getting a life partner.

According to the 40-year-old lady, she doesn't even have a child of her own and is not in any relationship at the moment.

The spinster's emotional lamentation online stirred reactions among netizens as people tried to encourage her.

