A lady shared a loving tale of friendship she experienced during her grandmother's passing and left peeps emotional while doing so

An emotional support system helps a lot when it comes to dealing with grief, and netizens really emphasised that

Peeps worldwide gathered to discuss how difficult it is to process loss and what it means to be a true pal to someone

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman experiencing grief was fortunate enough to have her friends by her side while processing her grandmother's passing.

A lady shared the friendship and love she experienced while grieving, warming the hearts of many. Images: @just_juanie/ Twitter

Source: UGC

This happened because @just_juanie's mother called her friend to comfort her when she broke the news about her passing. She shared the news on Twitter and expressed her gratitude to her family.

The loss of a loved one can be so hard to deal with. The stages of grief can take quite a heavy toll on one's psyche, and good friends can help mitigate such trauma.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She also took the time to thank the scores of peeps who sent out their condolences and posted a lovely pic of her grandmother and grandfather. Folks then discussed the importance of friendship in very tough times.

See the responses below:

@SkyyNoir said:

"Your mom is the kind of mom I want to be. Your friend is the kind of friend I want to be. You're surrounded by love and protection. God is good. Sorry, you loss your Granny. God bless you."

@Her_Ucheness commented:

"I want to be this reliable friend."

@sionnanigans posted:

@annamaria1word mentioned:

"I will never not miss my grandparents. I’m so sorry you lost your grandma. Sounds like she did an amazing job raising your lovely mom."

@AshoTheGreat said:

"This is so beautiful and such a great example of creating a safe community."

@bunkerline shared:

@LadyK159 commented:

"To be loved like this. I'm glad your friend was there to literally hold you and your mom for being thoughtful enough to know to call your friend. I love it."

@klford7 said:

"Baby Girl, you are so loved. I know your Grammie was shining on you too. I am so very sorry for your loss, I bet she loved being your grandma."

Little boy’s pronunciation of the word “Button” leaves SA howling: “The result of paying R1 500 school fees”

In another story, popular South African website Briefly News previously reported that a video of a cute boy correcting his mom’s pronunciation of the word “button” left Mzansi netizens both impressed and in stitches.

The footage was shared on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za