A young girl has recently become the talk of many after she was seen in a video complaining to her mother about her brother.

Sad girl crying while talking Photo credit: @_adeola

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @__adeola__ had the girl crying while stating that her brother is very rude and gives her headache all the time. The infant sadly added that she is always saving her sibling from harming himself, which stresses her.

Many who saw the video could just not hold back their reactions. At the time of this publication, over 620 retweets, 666 quote tweets and 1,615 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Uwaskyy commented:

Ire. Please stop giving your sister headache in her head. She’s trying to save you from yourself

@thesignature01 replied:

This is not funny. When kids make a complaint, the least you can do as an adult, is listen and show them that 'they can make sense too'. Kids not thinking you'll relate to how they feel, is their usual first step to keeping secrets from you.

@oga_lenchy wrote:

Whatever she said Ire did, I believe her

@DanielGbaratu said:

Ire is after her life. Ire is an opp. Poor baby crying her heart out, that boy wants to unalive himself and in the process unalive her.

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh