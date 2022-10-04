A lady has taken to social media to share her current physical look in comparison with her past

According to the lady, her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship then, saying that she looks like a man

Years later, the lady's transformation is not only lovely but bears no resemblance to her past look

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions have trailed a beautiful young lady's old versus current appearance on the net.

The lady had jumped on a social media trend of why one was dumped versus how they looked later on and ate all the crumbs with her showcase.

She looked totally different. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@_starrrr)

Source: UGC

Taking to her TikTok handle, she shared an old graduation photo saying that her boyfriend at that time left because he said she looks like a man.

She followed the graduation photo with a short clip showing her mind-boggling physical transformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pretty lady looked dashing in the clip and nothing like her past.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Samuel M Champion said:

"You see he was quite right ... Joke aside you beautiful."

_akanboi said:

"I now realize why I’ve become dark maybe if I’m rich tomorrow the blemish control will locate me."

Daniel Dickson317 said:

"But he did not lie na."

Qwesi Dollar said:

"He wasn’t lying earlier, he just needed to be patient."

El_Martino360 said:

"Are you playing what type of playing be thistoo pretty."

Johnson Amankwah788 said:

"Ei so at that stage you were dating?? You aaa at that time if you were to be him would you have stayed????"

Lady tagged ugly flaunts new look years later

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady who was called ugly by her ex-boyfriend had posted her new look.

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @winifredoflagos shared a clip of her petite self in 2020, stating that her man then tagged her ugly and skinny.

Two years on, she looked curvy and more beautiful, as seen in the next scene of her TikTok showcase. According to her, he now wants her. Curious netizens marvelled by her physical transformation sought to know her secret. She replied:

"I actually didn’t use any supplement, I had tendency to be fat but I got worked up , stopped eating well and was undergoing stress in 2020.

"Then after I started eating well enough, so I blew up."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng