A young Ghanaian lady got emotional in a video as she prepared herself for her colourful wedding ceremony

The beautiful bride who shed tears of joy sparked massive emotional comments from many Instagram users

In addition to wondering what made the beautiful bride cry, others were stunned at her beautiful dress and makeup

A video showing a bride crying as she prepared for her wedding ceremony has stirred many reactions on social media.

In the clip, which made the rounds on social media, the Ghanaian bride, who goes by the name Jazmine, was in the final stage of preparation when the tears rolled down her cheeks to her chest. She was surrounded by her bridesmaids fixing the veil on Jasmine's hair after a word of prayer.

While the reason for her tears is unknown, one of the ladies behind her noticed her crying. The lady who seemingly knew why she cried jokingly said;

"Ok these are the last tears for the day, ok?"

Jazmine looked elegant as she rocked a beautiful white long-flowing sleeveless wedding gown showing off her beautiful skin.

A beautiful ceremony

The video also showed Jazmine wearing a big smile after leaving the dressing room. She delicately held a white bouquet with her beautiful made nails as she waited to walk into the main venue.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jazmine's wedding video

Instagram users could not help but admire Jazmine's beauty even as she shed tears.

hazell5322

U Started Thinking Beautiful Memories, On How You’ve Grown, And Leaving Love One, Who Have Watch U Grow And Nowwww Ur Getting Married, WHATTTTTTTT A Blessing

joydelicacies

Awww..she looks cute

sstephenadeyemi

❤️Beautiful woman

_reepha_

Awwww Jasmine ❤️

