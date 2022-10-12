A young girl has recently entertained many online after a video of her reaction to AK Songstress’ Jonathan song surfaced

She was captured singing the song in a very emotional way, as though she was experiencing heartbreak

@riki_sl commented: "Lol, I'm not sure she understands the song completely. She probably thinks Jonathan is dead

A Ghanaian school girl with perfect acting skills has recently got many internet users massively reacting after a video of her performance to AK Songstress’ ‘Jonathan’ song surfaced.

Sad looking young girl in a school uniform Photo credit: @akuaodo2/TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @akuaodo2 had the girl in her school uniforming reacting with adult emotions as though she was going through a heartbreak. Her mates were seen standing behind her laughing at how she was acting.

Two gentlemen were also captured dancing while holding the girl's hands. The video was shared with the caption;

#Men will disgrace you

Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 110,000 likes and close to 3,800 comments have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@mimi_mimi78 commented:

Maybe, she thought it's a gospel song

@_nothingbutthetruth1 wrote:

I'm sure one boy didn't give her one of his pencils when she requested

@riki_sl assumed:

From @_nirvana8:

Rumors have it that her boyfriend took back his sharpener

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh