A heartwarming video showing a young boy's reunion with his father has caused a commotion on the net

The 16-year-old boy was emotional, likewise, his father, as they finally met after more than a decade

The excited dad marvelled at how grown his son had become and repeatedly hit him on the back as they hugged

At the age of 16 and after 15 years, a young boy, who identified as Deshawn, finally got to meet his biological father and was so excited.

His mother took to TikTok to share a video from the emotional reunion as she appreciated God for it.

Father and son had not seen each other in 15 years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@pastorfe01

As the father spotted his son, who rocked a durag at a corner, the man excitedly rushed him as they both hugged.

They disengaged and stared at each other momentarily as if observing their respective physical changes before hugging tightly again.

The boy's dad kept hitting him on the back as he demonstrated his happiness at seeing his son again.

Deshawn's dad went on to hug some other grown-ups who weren't identified by the TikToker who shared the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Omolara said:

"I'm crying uncontrollable here, I wish I can experience this, I'm 31. It's Hurt when you don't know who your father is."

Lion/Sibuor said:

"The people who are meant to be in your life will always gravitate back towards you, no matter how far they wander."

Elsie Iminza Memo said:

"I wish i could meet my mum she left wen i was 2months ihave so many questions to ask her."

joy said:

"Am crying,still waiting to see my dad since 1999,he left when I was only a baby now am a mum of 2."

U. M. A. Z. U. K. U. L. A. said:

"Ncoooooh cute... Okay but ke where has he been all these years... I will listen there by the nomathotholo."

Temilola said:

"Na why he wan use beating finish the boy? Can never be me though."

