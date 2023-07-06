An audio of a young man narrating why he broke up with his girlfriend after two years has got people talking

The man said the lady asked him to fund her tuition as she enrols into a nursing school

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for not giving in to the demands of the lady

A Ghanaian man has sent social media into a frenzy after he opened up on his reason for breaking up with his girlfriend.

In a WhatsApp voice note that YEN.com.gh chanced upon on TikTok, the man, who sounded very upset, explained to a friend that his girlfriend, a Senior High School graduate, recently informed him of her decision to further her education.

He said the lady informed him with the hope that he would fund her education since her parents cannot afford it.

"I know her mother is not financially stable, so she is definitely going to rely on me to pay the fees. She thinks I am a fool. I told her I don't have money to fund her education, so she should forget about it".

The man indicated that the lady started acting up, a situation which eventually led to their breakup.

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute 2 seconds audio had gathered over 14,000 likes and 4000 comments.

Listen to the audio

Ghanaians react to the decision by the man

Social media users who reacted to the audio agreed with the young man over his decision not to invest in the lady's education.

Bumper19 commented:

The spirit of the brotherhood is working

NANA AKWASI NYAMEKYE stated:

The Brotherhood Is Super Proud Of You Bro

user7512187040611 added:

After she completes schooling she will once tell you that you’re not her class

Man jilts lady because she posts memes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that a beautiful lady looked back on the circumstances that led to her failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

She revealed that her ex broke up with her because she regularly posts memes on social media.

The guy said it made her look childish.

"He claimed that he didn't like the idea of me posting memes on social media because it was given me the tag as being unserious," she said.

