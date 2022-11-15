A young lady has shared a short video that captured how very excited her dog was to see its lover in the neighbourhood

The show of great excitement between both dogs was an amazing thing to watch as the pets snuggled each other

Many people who watched the video said it would be lovely if their lovers were as expressive as the dogs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young lady, @itumeleng_belinda, revealed that she allowed her dog to decide where it wants to be walked to.

Seconds into the TikTok video, she realised that the dog was taking her to meet its girlfriend, another dog that was a couple of houses away.

The dogs were very excited to see each other again. Photo source: TikTok/@itumeleng_belinda

Source: UGC

Two dogs in love

When the dog got to the building housing the other dog, her pet screamed until the occupant came out and called out his dog, telling the pet her "boyfriend" was around.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The moment the two dogs saw each other was amazing. They kept galloping to show they were best friends. The lady's dog did not want to leave after the meeting was done.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kondi Mia Rzee Mufam said:

"Nawe how would u feel if they dragged u from ur partners place."

ChampagneMam️ said:

"Not the dad calling the dog that her boyfriend is here."

Oarabile said:

"The way Layla’s dad went to call her bc he just knew."

Grace Kathungu said:

"Now you have to marry that man so that they can be together forever."

Nkosikhona said:

"Even for me as a guy, this was cute man."

Pretty Marigold Ngobeni said:

"The pressure is getting worserrrrr."

denise kendricks said:

"Even dogs are inlove!!! God am I a shoe????"

I Want to Look Like My Dog: Little Girl Makes Up Her Face in Funny Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a funny video has shown a kid smearing her face with makeup. When her mother asked her why she is messing her face up, she said she wants to look like her dog, Francisco.

The woman burst into laughter and could not believe what the kid just said that. The dog sat close by looking at the girl as if it knew what was going on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng