A young Ghanaian mother has sent social media into a frenzy after she lamented that her baby still wants to be breastfed despite surpassing that age

She complained that women with have females babies in his son's age bracket do not have to go through the stress she is faced with

Netizens who reacted to the video reminded her that breastfeeding was part of the package associated with being a mother

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a Ghanaian mother complaining about her baby’s desire to breastfeed at every given opportunity.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the handle of @am_princesszee, the visibly frustrated mother was captured asking the baby who was identified as Lloyd whether he wasn’t tired of being breastfed.

In the video, baby Lloyd was seated on the lap of his mother ready to go in for some breast milk however the mother seemed reluctant to give in to his son's demands.

The mother remarked that while babies his son’s age have surpassed the breastfeeding stage, Lloyd is unwilling to move on adding that his boy never passes an opportunity to breastfeed.

The video of the young mother ranting in front of her baby has generated over 29,000 likes and 400 comments

Ghanaians react to the complains of the young mother

Nana Amma Gyamfuah Papabi

6 years boy koraaaa have not 4gotten pls allow him

abode3

God bless my mom for the seven strong boys

joanawuah

they are like that wai,my 3 yr old boy mpo if u give him he will drink

