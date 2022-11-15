A video of a young groom has thrown social media into a frenzy after he was captured doing push-ups on the altar right in front of his new wife

The groom got his male friends to join him in the act on the altar as they wowed their guests with over 15 push-ups

Netizens who saw the video have wished the new couple well, with many urging the bride not to cheat on this man

A video of the wedding by a Ghanaian couple has attracted funny reactions on social media.

In a clip sighted by YEN.com.gh and shared by @mrjanktv on Tiktok, the groom who is believed to be a soldier was captured standing on the altar with his bride doing some serious push-ups not minding the fact that he was in a white suit.

In the video, it appeared the man was about to unveil the bride when he suddenly switched into military mode.

The scene attracted screams and chants from the audience who appeared elated at the interesting display by the young groom.

The 30-second video which came with the caption “When you marry a military man” got over 30,000 likes and 1000 retweets at the time of writing the report.

Netizens who reacted to the video remarked that the young groom's action could be because he is officially off the market.

Others also said the move was a sign to his new wife not cheat on him

Ghanaians react to the video of the soldier getting married

Benzy fresh mind

All this Exercise is telling you don’t try to cheat la if not you know dad anaaaaa

Queen Latifa

please I want a military man to marry

Emmanuel

that' show that get ready tonight who count the exercise that's just the beginning

user2995858342514

Naawoooooo my sister get ready for the honeymoon

