A social media user with the Twitter name RoyaltiOnWheels has met a man she has been talking to for years

In a post, she revealed that she's been chatting with the man online for three years prior to their first meeting

The wheelchair-bound woman released lovely photos with the man, gaining reactions from netizens

After chatting with a man for three years, a woman with the Twitter name RoyaltiOnWheels finally met with him to take their relationship to the next level.

In a Twitter post, RoyaltiOnWheels posed with the man while she sat in a wheelchair as they looked at each other in the face with smiles.

The duo appeared in the snaps in casual outfits to celebrate their friendship which began on social media.

After 3 Years of Constant Chatting, He Finally Showed Up - Lady in Wheelchair Flaunts Handsome Man. Photo credit: @RoyaltiOnWheels

Source: Twitter

RoyaltiOnWheels did not specifically indicate that their relationship was more than friendship.

However, the photos show the pair is charting a path leading to a romantic relationship.

Their engaging snaps have stirred emotions on social media, gaining reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

@msibisks commented:

''Maybe I won't see heaven, but you are not gonna make it lol.''

@RoyaltiOnWheels observed:

''There's something off about his smile. It looks fake.''

@Leonmuigz indicated:

''You could also show up instead of waiting on him. It's the 21st century, and women are equally empowered too.''

@FrankTa72625105 said:

''You guys look so good together.''

