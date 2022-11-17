A video of a bridal party and groomsmen demonstrating some complex and vibey moves has gone viral

The footage shows the group dressed formally show off some energetic moves along to the fast music

Amused netizens were left amazed by the men’s moves and flooded the Twitter post with banter

Be it a party, event, wedding or even a funeral, South Africans love having a good time whatever the occasion.

A beautiful example of this was captured on a video that has been circulating online, showing a bridal party and their accompanying groomsmen dancing up a storm.

A group of dancing bridesmaids and groomsmen stole the spotlight at a wedding. Image: @KjMalope/Twitter

The groomsmen particularly are seen showing off some high pace dance moves enough to leave any spectator marvelling in awe or even wanting to dance along. The bridesmaids, too, did not disappoint as they moved along to the beat in a vibey manner.

“You've Got To Love South Africa ,” the post was captioned.

The Twitter video left many users entertained as they responded with fun comments to the post:

@Lindani_031 asked:

“Why are these weddings always happening on dusty venues?”

@_JayTee1_ replied:

“If there’s no dust it’ll be a boring wedding thuntsha lerole .”

@BMKekana commented:

“I love how chilled the ladies are but they ain’t miss a single step.”

@mshikaslindile wrote:

“Awubheke lezinokwe zamantombazane badlulwa abafana sies maan. That time the boys are killin it mnxm cha lamantombazane kodwa.”

@aya_dladla said:

“Abafana abatshikiza ukudlula amatombazane, ey nisezinkingeni wezingane zamantombazane.”

@EsterVeldman responded:

“Do you guys learn to dance before you can walk?❤️.”

@Daphnedark1 commented:

“When your friend finally marries the woman you vouch for her to your friend ke sure ba contribute le chelete ya monyanya.”

