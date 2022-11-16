One lucky lady got gifted a Range Rover from her husband for giving him another baby

Instagram user @miss_bhengu_ shared pictures of her push present online, beaming with gratitude

While many were very happy for her, a few were slightly jealous of her lush life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Push presents are a thing and some are bigger than others, like babies, we suppose. One woman got a whole Range Rover as her push prezzie and it had some people feeling a tad jelly.

Instagram user @miss_bhengu_ has a new baby and a Range Rover, and we love that for her. Image: (Instagram / @miss_bhengu_ )

Source: UGC

If you do not know what a push present is, it is a gift a woman gets after carrying and delivering a precious baby. Justified 1000 times over!

Instagram user @miss_bhengu_ shared pictures of herself sporting a gorge bump alongside her new Range Rover. This baby momma was spilt!

“If you love her, put her in a Range My baby said “push gift for my babies”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“Never in my wildest dreams did i think of a love so big to experience. I love him and want to give him another baby already, ngithini #PushinBigWhips”

The jealousy crept in for some after seeing the Range Rover

Some woman wants to know how they find a man who buys them a lit whip for giving them a child, lol. The comment section was filled with messages of congratulations spiced with a sprinkle of jealousy.

Take a look:

@nunelo20 said:

“Why is there no option of liking a picture multiple times?! Please, I love this for you. You’re amazing, with an amazing partner about to have another amazing little human! URGH❤️ Congratulations once again Mama”

@vanessa.padi said:

“Love this for you ”

@mmaphokum said:

“Where's my future husband, please come and spoil me, the waiting is tiring ”

@kxmo_ntuli said:

“Washa Sthe this is so beautiful, congratulations!!!!”

@nandipha_maci said:

“Awww congratulations Sthandwa!❤️ your love journey has been so beautiful to witness!❤️”

Hardworking Man Buys New Nissan Altima 2022 SR, Flaunts Car in Photos

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a man with the social media name Zekkyezaah shared heartwarming pictures after purchasing a brand new Nissan Altima 2022 to spoil himself.

According to Zekkyezaah, he has been working too hard, and the new whip was one of the ways to celebrate his milestones in life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za