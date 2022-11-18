A viral video has captured the moment a Nigerian man relocated to Germany to meet his oyinbo lover

The woman revealed that she got emotional as their long-distance relationship finally ended with his relocation

Many people argued that the love between them looks genuine as they advised the woman not to listen to negative comments

An oyinbo woman, @lovepiasvibe, has shared a video showing the moment her Nigerian boyfriend she has been dating online relocated to Germany to be with her.

In a clip, the woman revealed that she cried her eyes out when she went to meet him at the airport. It was such a great meeting.

Many people wished the couple well in their relationship. Photo source: TikTok/@lovepiasvibe

Nigerian man meets his oyinbo lover

The Nigerian man had big bags filled with his things as he wheeled them out of the airport. While they were in the car, they looked so happy. The woman even petted his head like a baby.

Many people in the comment section had mixed reactions as some said that the man is doing what he needed to survive.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

AmretJamalCashpuppy said:

"Another client o."

hermilynmarryshow said:

"It doesn't matter why they are together. Everyone needs something in a relationship: love, shelter, papers, security companionship. Just be kind to EO."

Maiya Casiano said:

"Wow something seems off. This man is doing what he has to do for a better life."

MrsPryce said:

"All those negative comments ! Don’t mind them and be happy! I am married to my Nigerian husband for 12 years with 2 kids and we built a great life tog."

coffeepicker asked:

"Which visa did you apply for?"

Sarah.Kavara said:

"Sometimes the love of your life might be in a different country. God bless your union."

Bridgette said:

"They look genuinely happy."

Oyinbo lady cooks for Nigerian lover

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @kanorsamuel223 shared a video of his oyinbo girlfriend on the platform.

One of the snaps in the clip has the beautiful lady using a camp gas cylinder to fry plantain for him. She seems well at home.

If not for her skin colour, one would think she was Nigerian with how she set about her cooking activities.

